Covid-19: Only Detain For Serious Offences, IGP Tells Officers

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered police officers not to detain suspects for minor offences over the coronavirus outbreak.

This direction was made known in a statement by Frank Mba, police spokesman, on Sunday.

Mba quoted the IGP as saying that detention should be reduced to the barest minimum, and only for “serious offences”.

Mba said: “The IGP, while urging officers to observe personal safety measures, further directs the Zonal AIGs and Command CPs to ensure that cases of unnecessary arrests and detention of suspects are not condoned.

“He reiterates that detention of suspects must be reduced to the barest minimum and that only very serious cases such as terrorism, armed robbery, homicide and other non-bailable offences should warrant detention.”

