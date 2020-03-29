Trending

COVID-19: Only Those Whose Time Has Come Will Die – Pastor Adeboye

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Osun State Announces Total Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown in Osun State, just after the state recorded its second case...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

Pastor Demands $100k As Transport Fare To Hell To Kill Coronavirus

Paseka Motsoeneng, a South African clergy known also as Pastor Mboro, has reportedly as for money so he can...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the Medical Director of the University College Hospital Ibadan,  has tested positive for the novel...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING: Buhari To Make Nationwide Broadcast 7pm

 President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday evening make a live broadcast to the country.Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has stated that he has received a new message from God regarding the group of people that would die from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via a live broadcast on Sunday, he said God told him that it is only people whose appointed time has come that will be killed by the terrible disease.

He said:

Citing Ezekiel chapter 2 verses 5, during his sermon titled “Peace Be Still” Adeboye said: “When I spoke to my daddy about my pains on those who are dying of the virus around the world, He assured me that; only those whose appointed time has come will die, so when your appointed time has not come, relax and enjoy your holiday.”

Read AlsoCoronavirus: God Told Me The World Is Going On Compulsory Holiday: Pst Adeboye

According to him, the world is having a holiday now because God wants us all to know that He is still the Almighty God.

“ I told you earlier that the whole world will be on compulsory holiday so that they will know that God is still in charge.”

Previous articlePastor Demands $100k As Transport Fare To Hell To Kill Coronavirus
Next articleTiwa Savage Steps Out After 10 Days Of Self-Isolation (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Covid-19: Dangote’s Test Result Revealed

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote has joined the growing league of elites to have undertaken the coronavirus test.Sharing his test result via his official...
Read more

Coronavirus: Lady Praises NCDC Officials For Their Swift Response (Video)

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
A lady has taken to Twitter to share a video of NCDC officials taking samples from her sister, who recently returned from the United...
Read more

Lagosians Bemoan Lack Of Essential Commodities At Emergency Market

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
The Lagos state government has kick-started the operation of emergency markets across the state as a palliative means, following the shut down of major...
Read more

Aisha Buhari Reacts As El-Rufai Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Nigerian first lady, Aisha Buhari has expressed sadness over the coronavirus status of the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.Read Also: Fani-Kayode Reacts As...
Read more
- Advertisement -