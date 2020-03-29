COVID-19: Only Those Whose Time Has Come Will Die – Pastor Adeboye

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has stated that he has received a new message from God regarding the group of people that would die from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via a live broadcast on Sunday, he said God told him that it is only people whose appointed time has come that will be killed by the terrible disease.

He said:

Citing Ezekiel chapter 2 verses 5, during his sermon titled “Peace Be Still” Adeboye said: “When I spoke to my daddy about my pains on those who are dying of the virus around the world, He assured me that; only those whose appointed time has come will die, so when your appointed time has not come, relax and enjoy your holiday.”

According to him, the world is having a holiday now because God wants us all to know that He is still the Almighty God.

“ I told you earlier that the whole world will be on compulsory holiday so that they will know that God is still in charge.”