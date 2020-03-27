Metro News

COVID-19: Ooni Of Ife Shuts Down Palace

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has announced the shut down of palace activity over scare of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a statement through his media aide, Moses Olafare, he said the move becomes necessary so as to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

Statement below:

“The palace is shut and all social and cultural activities have been suspended, only visitors with essential mission will be allowed in.

Read Also: Celebrity Stylist, Swanky Jerry Meets Ooni Of Ife (Video)

“The easiest solution is for everyone to stay at home. COVID-19 is not a respecter of anybody, and does not honour anybody. This is the first time in a long while that the world is having a common problem, we must tackle it together.”

“We must look beyond the negativities and look at the lessons embedded in this challenging time. Coronavirus teaches high personal hygiene; let us be clean and embrace regular handwashing with clean water and soap.

“I implore Nigerians to restrict their movements only to core places to prevent spread of the deadly virus. Let us abide by these simple rules and principles for our good. The government and its officials are not trying to usurp our freedom, but working hard to protect us.”

