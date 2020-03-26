Covid-19: Oyo Grants Workers Two-Week Holiday

Oyo state government has announced that starting from 27th March, the state civil servants would proceed on a two-week holiday as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde while making this known at a media briefing on Wednesday further shared that the index case at the state is currently stable and receiving treatments.

His words:

“The returnee from the USA, but a resident in Oluyole Local Government Area is still asymptomatic. She has completed her 14-day self-isolation period (March 8 to March 22).”

He added that the State Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation has issued guidelines on public transportation, to ensure proper hygienic standards and social distancing.

“All transport operators and park managers are to provide at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, hand washing facilities with soap and running water.

” They are to provide alcohol-based sanitizers in their vehicles for the use of drivers, conductors and passengers.

“Standing is prohibited in public mass transit buses and there must be a minimum of one seat interval between passengers.

“Tricycles are limited to three passengers and commercial motorcycles are limited to one passenger only.”

On enlightenment of residents on the Coronavirus, the governor said sensitisation campaigns in English and Yoruba have commenced in the media.

Street to street public announcements have also started, he said.

“We have received reports of a few private schools flouting the directive on closure of schools.

“A task force from SUBEB, TESCOM and the Ministry of Education has been authorised to take appropriate action against any school flouting this directive,” Makinde said.