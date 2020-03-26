Metro NewsBusiness News

Covid-19: Oyo Grants Workers Two-Week Holiday

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: South Africa Records 709 Cases

South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

US To Charge People Who Purposefully Spread Coronavirus As Terrorists

Americans who intentionally expose and infect others with coronavirus could face criminal charges under federal terrorism laws, according to...
Read more
Special ReportsAmaka Odozi - 0

EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Causing Damage In Nigeria’s Travel, Events Industries

“This is what we feed on, and now, we have no work to do as movements has been restricted,"...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases

A nationwide curfew was announced on Wednesday March 25 by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after the West African country...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: Anthony Joshua Goes Into Isolation After Meeting Prince Charles Who Tested Positive

The whole of sporting world has been thrown into scare following report that Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Oyo state government has announced that starting from 27th March, the state civil servants would proceed on a two-week holiday as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde while making this known at a media briefing on Wednesday further shared that the index case at the state is currently stable and receiving treatments.

His words:

“The returnee from the USA, but a resident in Oluyole Local Government Area is still asymptomatic. She has completed her 14-day self-isolation period (March 8 to March 22).”

He added that the State Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation has issued guidelines on public transportation, to ensure proper hygienic standards and social distancing.

“All transport operators and park managers are to provide at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, hand washing facilities with soap and running water.

” They are to provide alcohol-based sanitizers in their vehicles for the use of drivers, conductors and passengers.

“Standing is prohibited in public mass transit buses and there must be a minimum of one seat interval between passengers.

Read AlsoSeyi Makinde Says AGF Lacks Power To Declare Amotekun Illegal

“Tricycles are limited to three passengers and commercial motorcycles are limited to one passenger only.”

On enlightenment of residents on the Coronavirus, the governor said sensitisation campaigns in English and Yoruba have commenced in the media.

Street to street public announcements have also started, he said.

“We have received reports of a few private schools flouting the directive on closure of schools.

“A task force from SUBEB, TESCOM and the Ministry of Education has been authorised to take appropriate action against any school flouting this directive,” Makinde said.

Previous articleCatholic Priest Found Dead In His Car In Anambra
Next articleCoronavirus: No Point Fasting And Praying If You Will Return To Your Evil Ways – Efia Odo
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Lagos Orders Closure Of Food Markets, Stores From Thursday

Business News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the closure of markets in Lagos as efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in...
Read more

Covid-19: Access Bank Shuts Down VI Branch After Customer Tests Positive

Business News Verity Awala - 0
Access Bank Plc has temporarily shutdown its Ligali Ayorinde branch for thorough disinfection after a customer who visited the branch on Monday, March 16,...
Read more

‘N380 Forex Rate Not Devaluation Of Naira’ – Emefiele

Business News Michael Isaac - 0
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has made a clarification on the decision to peg the exchange rate of the Naira...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Shuts Down Three International Airports

Business News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has ordered the shut down of three international airports as a preventive measure against the spread of the deadly...
Read more
- Advertisement -