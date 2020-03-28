COVID-19: Oyo Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew, Closes Markets

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has on Friday ordered a dusk to dawn curfew in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus across the state.

Speaking shortly after the state confirmed its third case of the virus on Friday, he added that market would be closed during the period and added that gathering of more than 10 people would no longer hold anywhere in the state.

He said:

“As a result of this, I have directed that the following additional measures be put in place: a dusk to dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM); no gatherings of more than ten people should be held anywhere in Oyo State,”

“From Sunday night, March 29, 2020, all markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items.”