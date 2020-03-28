National News

COVID-19: Oyo Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew, Closes Markets

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Ministers Donate 50 Percent Of March Salary To Help Stop COVID-19 – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria's minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the 43 ministers of the nation have forfeited 50...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Moves To Evacuate Citizens In Nigeria

The US government has revealed plans to evacuate its citizens in Nigeria despite airport closures due to the coronavirus...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: All 51 Italian Doctors Who Tested Positive, Dead

The Italian Association of Doctors have confirmed the death of 51 doctors who all died after testing positive for...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Enugu State Close Its Borders, Markets After Recording First Case

The Enugu State Government has announced the closure of its borders and markets, just after two cases of coronavirus...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Oyo Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew, Closes Markets

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has on Friday ordered a dusk to dawn curfew in a bid to...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has on Friday ordered a dusk to dawn curfew in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus across the state.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Pastor Runs As Task Force Stops Him From Conducting Naming Ceremony In Ondo

Speaking shortly after the state confirmed its third case of the virus on Friday, he added that market would be closed during the period and added that gathering of more than 10 people would no longer hold anywhere in the state.

He said: 

“As a result of this, I have directed that the following additional measures be put in place: a dusk to dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM); no gatherings of more than ten people should be held anywhere in Oyo State,”

“From Sunday night, March 29, 2020, all markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items.”

 

Previous articleExplosion Hits Akure; 100 Residential Buildings, School, Churches Destroyed
Next articleCoronavirus: Enugu State Close Its Borders, Markets After Recording First Case
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Ministers Donate 50 Percent Of March Salary To Help Stop COVID-19 – Lai Mohammed

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Nigeria's minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the 43 ministers of the nation have forfeited 50 percent of the March salaries...
Read more

Coronavirus: US Moves To Evacuate Citizens In Nigeria

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The US government has revealed plans to evacuate its citizens in Nigeria despite airport closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.The US Embassy and Consulate...
Read more

Coronavirus: Enugu State Close Its Borders, Markets After Recording First Case

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The Enugu State Government has announced the closure of its borders and markets, just after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state.In...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th March 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 28th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: NCDC Confirms Five New Cases In Abuja,...
Read more
- Advertisement -