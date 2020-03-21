Politics

Covid-19: PDP Slams Buhari For Refusing To Address Nigerians

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his response to the senate for calling on him to address Nigerians over the scare of coronavirus.

Speaking in a statement via its official Twitter handle, the Party also lampooned the president for failing to address Nigerians over the deadly disease.

Full statement below:

Covid-19: PDP Slams Buhari For Insulting Senate, Refusing to Address Nigerians

The @OfficialPDPNig berates the @MBuhari Presidency for insulting the Senate for joining in the patriotic call to President @MBuhari…

… to personally address the nation on the fight against the spreading Covid-19 in the country.

Read AlsoBuhari Commiserates With Ben Bruce Over Death Of His Wife

The party said it was shocking and totally unacceptable that instead of rising up to the challenge and leading in the fight, like other world leaders, Mr. President had allowed his aides…

… to haul insults on the legislature to the extent of describing the lawful resolution of the Senate as “cheap politics”.

The party says this development amounted to a gross misconduct on the part of Mr. President, who had demonstrated a clear dereliction of duty and total disregard to the lawful resolution of the legislature, in violation of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Having failed in his expected leadership role at a critical time like this, President @MBuhari should know that the call by the Senate is a direct reflection of the view of the totality of Nigerians, who, like citizens of other countries,…

… look up to the occupier of the seat of the President, personally, for direction and reassurances at a time of heighten public apprehensions and fear.

The Presidency’s discourteous response to the Senate is, therefore, an unpardonable slap on the faces of the totality of Nigerians, whom the @NGRSenate represents, and further demonstrates the Presidency’s insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.

Our party considers the Buhari Presidency’s response to the @NGRSenate as an absurdity and a total disdain for our democratic institutions and collective sovereignty as a people.

It is instructive to note that this arrogant display of insensitivity by the @MBuhari Presidency is symptomatic of regimes that have no regard for the people.

Such regimes always wait to be reminded of their responsibilities and when duly reminded, they usually resort to insults, abuses and harassments.

The @OfficialPDPNig recalls that it had earlier called on President @MBuhari to address the nation on the Covid-19 to no avail. Our party, therefore, stands with Nigerians and the @NGRSenate in holding that…

… President @MBuhari is duty bound to personally address the nation and stop pointing to activities of other agencies of government. He must lead from the front and the buck must stop on his table.

The party charges President @MBuhari to wake up and end his Presidency’s lethargy to serious issues as manifested in his failure to visit Abule-Ado but preferred to sit in the comfort of…

 

