COVID-19: Police Disperse Traders, Hawkers For Flouting Order

Traders and hawkers around Ahmadu Bello Way in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State were reportedly chased away by police and civil defence officers for going against government’s safety directive.

Governor Simon Bako Lalong, had on Tuesday ordered the closure of all market areas with immediate effect, except those selling food items.

However, hundreds of shop owners and hawkers around Ahmadu Bello Way and terminus were seen early morning of Wednesday going about their normal business, despite the earlier directive, Daily Trust reports.

The newspaper also quoted the spokesperson of the state Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, as saying that the action of the officers “is in line with the directive of the governor”, adding that the enforcement was supposed to commence today (Wednesday).