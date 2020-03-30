Covid-19: Samklef Writes Nigerian Pastors, Urges Them To Support Members

Popular singer and songwriter, Samklef has written an open letter to Nigerian pastors, imploring them to show their church members care as some part of the nation prepare to go on total lockdown over coronavirus pandemic.

Read Also: No Be Fine We Wan Chop, Your Barrack Looks Dirty – Samklef Slams Dolapo Badmus

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that the government can not do everything all alone.

He wrote:

“Pls all the pastors in Nigeria show ur members u care… no be everything Government go do pls play ur part. All the offering and tithes Na hear on earth the money dey. Cc @PastorEAAdeboye @APOSTLESULEMAN @FaithOyedepo God bless u as u do this.”