Covid-19: Screen All VIPs Coming Into Lagos, Sanwo Tells Airport Workers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered airport workers to ensure all travellers coming into the country, irrespective of who they are or their age, undergo the COVID-19 checks.

The governor said this when he paid a surprise visit to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) on Tuesday to assess how the response team stationed at the Lagos airport are screening inbound passengers for the coronavirus.

The governor stressed that there must be no VIP passage for anyone at the airport, adding that all travellers must undergo screening.

Sanwo-Olu also advised the response team against stigmatising any passenger who may be showing signs of infection or ailment.

“We need to keep up our gird and remain firm on the screening process at the airport. We need to ensure that we are not keeping our eyes away from anything. Everybody coming in through our air borders must be properly screened. Nobody must be spared from thorough screening,” he said.