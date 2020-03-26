General NewsWorld news

Covid-19: See Punishment India Police Gave People Who Refused To Stay At Home

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

photo of India security operatives beating people who refused to stay indoor over coronavirus pandemic
photo of India security operatives beating people who refused to stay indoor over coronavirus pandemic

Following the coronavirus pandemic, nations have started taking measures to prevent the spread of the deadly disease among which is total/partial lockdown.

India, with its huge population has also declared a lockdown so as to prevent the spread of the deadly disease in their country.

Read Also: Coronavirus: FCT Minister In Isolation, Awaiting Result

To make the order binding, security operatives have been ordered to beat up anybody found wanting with some asked to squat and chant that they are the enemy of the country who do not want to sit at home.

Watch the video below:

