COVID-19: Selfless Priest Dies After Giving Up His Ventilator To Save Younger Patient

By Valerie Oke

South African President Ramaphosa Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the deadly Coronavirus rampaging the world.This was confirmed...
Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Land Borders In Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the closure of land borders and routes linking the state...
Six Patients Recover From Coronavirus In Lagos: Commissioner For Health

According to Lagos State Government, six coronavirus patients in Lagos State have recovered from the disease.This joyous news was...
Covid-19: See Punishment India Police Gave People Who Refused To Stay At Home

Following the coronavirus pandemic, nations have started taking measures to prevent the spread of the deadly disease among which...
Casnigo, a municipality in the province of Bergamo, Italy has been thrown into mourning after the main priest, Father...
Casnigo, a municipality in the province of Bergamo, Italy has been thrown into mourning after the main priest, Father Giuseppe Berardelli died of coronavirus after selflessly giving his own respirator to a younger patient he did not known.

According to reports, the 72-year-old priest gave out the respirator (which is in desperately short supply) which was bought for him by the parishioners after learning that he suffered with pre-existing health issues on learning that a younger patient was having difficulties in breathing.

Read Also: Coronavirus: FCT Minister In Isolation, Awaiting Result

Residents of Casnigo applauded from their windows and balconies as his coffin was been taken for burial after his death at Lovere hospital, according to local media.

The age and condition of the patient who received the respirator remained unknown.

