COVID-19: Selfless Priest Dies After Giving Up His Ventilator To Save Younger Patient

Casnigo, a municipality in the province of Bergamo, Italy has been thrown into mourning after the main priest, Father Giuseppe Berardelli died of coronavirus after selflessly giving his own respirator to a younger patient he did not known.

According to reports, the 72-year-old priest gave out the respirator (which is in desperately short supply) which was bought for him by the parishioners after learning that he suffered with pre-existing health issues on learning that a younger patient was having difficulties in breathing.

Residents of Casnigo applauded from their windows and balconies as his coffin was been taken for burial after his death at Lovere hospital, according to local media.

The age and condition of the patient who received the respirator remained unknown.