COVID-19: Senate President Calls On FG To Provide Relief For Poor Nigerians

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The senate president, Ahmed Lawan has appealed to the federal government of Nigeria of provide relief material to the masses as the country shutdown over scare of coronavirus.

He made this known in a statement he released on Friday.

“Our prayer is that we are able to overcome this menace of COVID-19 in good time, because it is really taking a toll on our lives. If we have to eventually shut down our country, then as a government we must be prepared to have some relief for the most ordinary people.

“As a government, we must find our own money to fund something for our people, because the United States of America that is talked about or the British Parliament is because this involves public funds.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Pastor Runs As Task Force Stops Him From Conducting Naming Ceremony In Ondo

“I’m not seeing anything at the moment targeted at providing some relief. If we lock up Nigeria today, then we will wake-up trouble, because majority of our citizens go to market everyday before they can get something to eat.

“So, you lock them up in their houses with a threat of disease and without food. We need to have something, a plan of some sorts, in addition to making sure we don’t lock up the farmers market for example, where people can easily go and buy something, and of course pharmacies.

“We need to have some kind of supplies to people, I don’t know how we can achieve this, but we have to be ingenious. This is a time to think deep and wide, to provide for our people, in order for us at least to deal with this challenge at the moment,”

