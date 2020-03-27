Trending

COVID-19: Shehu Sani Urges Immigration Service To Intensify Efforts In Contact Tracing

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Nigerian Immigration Service to intensify its efforts in the tracing of people who just returned to the country from countries seriously affected by Coronavirus.

The tracking of people who returned into the country from countries seriously hit by Coronavirus has proven to be a herculean task for the federal government.

Also Read: Coronavirus Can Be Sexually Transmitted, Says Health Minister

The federal government has given hint that it may employ the use of the military in contact tracing.

Reacting to the problem of contact tracing, Sani challenged the Service to make use of its database to track the affected people.

See his tweet below:

