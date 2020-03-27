COVID-19: Shehu Sani Urges Immigration Service To Intensify Efforts In Contact Tracing

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Nigerian Immigration Service to intensify its efforts in the tracing of people who just returned to the country from countries seriously affected by Coronavirus.

The tracking of people who returned into the country from countries seriously hit by Coronavirus has proven to be a herculean task for the federal government.

The federal government has given hint that it may employ the use of the military in contact tracing.

Reacting to the problem of contact tracing, Sani challenged the Service to make use of its database to track the affected people.

See his tweet below: