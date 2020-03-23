National News

COVID-19: Some Lawmakers Refusing Screening At Airports – Presidency

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has written to the leadership of the national assembly over how some of its members have bluntly refused to submit themselves for the mandatory screening for COVID-19 at the airports.

The letter was dated March 21 and was addressed separately to Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house.

“It has been brought to the honourable minister of health recently reported to this office that some members of the house of representatives are refusing to subject themselves to medical screening at airports,” the letter read.

“As you are aware, these airport screenings are our primary line of defense and refusal by any citizen to subject to these tests is a threat to our nation.

Read Also: Covid-19: Set Prisoners Free, Use Prisons As Quarantine Centres – Reps Member

“Accordingly, you are kindly requested to direct all members of the house of representatives who returned to Nigeria from foreign trips to report themselves to the nearest NCDC test centre with immediate effect.”

