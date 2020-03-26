General NewsWorld news

COVID-19: South Africa Records 709 Cases

By Michael Isaac

South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from 554 the previous day, an increase of 28 percent.

South Africa, which now has the highest numbers of infections on the continent, has ordered a 21-day lockdown which rolls into action at midnight on Thursday.

“Right now we have actually increased from yesterday, we are now at 709 cases,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in an interview on the state broadcaster SABC.

Mkhize, who reported 554 cases on Tuesday, said he expects the numbers to rise further in coming days and weeks.

Starting Wednesday last week the country closed its borders to non-citizens from high-risk countries.

