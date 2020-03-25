COVID-19: Surrender Yourself For Test, PDP Tells Yahaya Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, has called on the state governor, Yahaya Bello to submit himself for coronavirus test, having had contact with confirmed coronavirus patient.

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, had contact with the Governor during a condolence visit to Okene.

In a statement by the PDP’s Director, Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson said the fight against Covid-19 virus can only be won when stakeholders show responsibility beyond lips service.

The PDP also urged all those who had contact with Kyari to go for test as a precautionary measure against the spread of the disease.

According to the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led government should not play politics with the health and safety of the people of the State.