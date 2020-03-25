Politics

COVID-19: Surrender Yourself For Test, PDP Tells Yahaya Bello

By Verity Awala

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Surrender Yourself For Test, PDP Tells Yahaya Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, has called on the state governor, Yahaya Bello to submit himself...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Wike Shuts All Rivers Air, Land, Sea Borders Indefinitely

Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike has announced the total lock down of the state following move by a coronavirus...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reportedly gone into self-isolation as a preventive measure against spreading Coronavirus.This is...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Fayemi Goes Self-Isolates; Takes Coronavirus Test

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said that he has gone into self-isolation after he came in contact...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Edo Assembly Speaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tested positive for Coronavirus.This was confirmed by...
Read more
Verity Awala

Governor Bello
Governor Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, has called on the state governor, Yahaya Bello to submit himself for coronavirus test, having had contact with confirmed coronavirus patient.

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, had contact with the Governor during a condolence visit to Okene.

In  a statement by the PDP’s Director, Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson said the fight against Covid-19 virus can only be won when stakeholders show responsibility beyond lips service.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation

The PDP also urged all those who had contact with Kyari to go for test as a precautionary measure against the spread of the disease.

According to the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led government should not play politics with the health and safety of the people of the State.

Previous articleCoronovirus: You May Still Test Positive Days After Testing Negative – Twitter Doctor
Next articlePastor Ashimolowo Tells Church Members To Pay Their Offering Online (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Covid-19: INEC Suspends Activities For 14 days

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 1
As a measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended activities within its offices nationwide.This was made...
Read more

Covid-19: Must You Lie? – APC Tackles Okowa’s Poor Isolation Centres

Politics Verity Awala - 1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Chapter has written off contingency plans the Delta State government says it has out in place to check...
Read more

Covid-19: Set Prisoners Free, Use Prisons As Quarantine Centres – Reps Member

Politics Valerie Oke - 2
A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Chukwuma Umeoji, has suggested that inmates of correctional centres across the country be set free, while...
Read more

COVID-19: INEC Postpones Bayelsa, Imo, Plateau Bye-Elections Indefinitely

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a statement informing the general public that bye-elections across the country have been postponed indefinitely as...
Read more
- Advertisement -