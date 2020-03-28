COVID-19: Tacha Calls Out President Buhari After Returning From The UK (Video)

Popular Nigerian reality TV star, Symply Tacha, has taken to Instagram to call out President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged silence on the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality TV star shared a video via Instagram in which dragged the President for not addressing the issue in person and for not providing alternative means for his citizens to live on while trying to prevent contracting the deadly disease.

In the video, she began her speech by stating that Nigerians are forgetting who they are before listing out the country’s feats.

Towards the end of the video, Tacha was close to tears as she urged the government to provide for the citizens.

Watch the video below: