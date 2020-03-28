Entertainment

COVID-19: Tacha Calls Out President Buhari After Returning From The UK (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian reality TV star, Symply Tacha, has taken to Instagram to call out President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged silence on the coronavirus pandemic.

Tacha
Popular reality star, Tacha

The reality TV star shared a video via Instagram in which dragged the President for not addressing the issue in person and for not providing alternative means for his citizens to live on while trying to prevent contracting the deadly disease.

In the video, she began her speech by stating that Nigerians are forgetting who they are before listing out the country’s feats.

Towards the end of the video, Tacha was close to tears as she urged the government to provide for the citizens.

Read Also: Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

!!!

A post shared by TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@symply_tacha) on

