COVID 19: Toke Makinwa Reacts After She Was Called Out For Saying China Should Be Fined

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has reacted after she was called out for stating that China should be fined for the coronavirus pandemic that started in Wuhan, China.

Toke had tweeted then that; “Not to even lie I am low key mad at china, the whole world should fine them when all of this is over, the whole world is paying dearly for it. Stop eating certain animals #Sigh.”

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Suggests What Ladies Should Have In 2020 (Video)

She was dragged for this with many calling her “insensitive” for blaming China.

Toke has now responded on Twitter.

She wrote: “Who started it? Who contained it? Who is now profiting from it??? When I said the world should fine China I was called insensitive, nations should wake up and fix their economy, build factories, empower your people so we all don’t depend on their economy. Happy quarantine.”

