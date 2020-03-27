COVID-19: Total Shut Down Of Lagos Imminet, Says Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the total lockdown of the state is imminent as the cases of coronavirus keep increasing in the state.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, the governor stressed that the state has already set a benchmark and once the confirmed cases of the disease get to the benchmark, the state would go on total lockdown.

Currently, 65 cases have been confirmed across Nigeria with Lagos recording 44 cases.

He said with three people already discharged, the government was looking at discharging five or six more patients who had now tested negative.

