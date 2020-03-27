Metro News

COVID-19: Total Shut Down Of Lagos Imminet, Says Sanwo-Olu

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsEditor - 0

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 5 New Cases In Abuja, Oyo

Oyo State has recorded another two new cases of the coronavirus, increasing Nigeria’s toll to 70.Three cases were also...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Senate President Calls On FG To Provide Relief For Poor Nigerians

The senate president, Ahmed Lawan has appealed to the federal government of Nigeria of provide relief material to the...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Governor Makinde Sacks Media Aide For Posting Fake News

 Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked his special adviser on digital media, Muritala Olajide also known as Adigun...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Stay-At-Home Order: Lagos Provides ‘Stimulus Package’ To Residents

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state will provide economic stimulus package to residents as part of efforts...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Denies Distributing Cars To Members

The National Assembly has reacted to reports stating that its members were gifted a brand new Toyota 2020 model...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the total lockdown of the state is imminent as the cases of coronavirus keep increasing in the state.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, the governor stressed that the state has already set a benchmark and once the confirmed cases of the disease get to the benchmark, the state would go on total lockdown.

Currently, 65 cases have been confirmed across Nigeria with Lagos recording 44 cases.

He said with three people already discharged, the government was looking at discharging five or six more patients who had now tested negative.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Pastor Runs As Task Force Stops Him From Conducting Naming Ceremony In Ondo

Previous articleCOVID-19: Senate President Calls On FG To Provide Relief For Poor Nigerians
Next articleCOVID-19: NCDC Confirms 5 New Cases In Abuja, Oyo
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Man Beheads 4-Year-Old Nephew In Anambra

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
Uchechi Eze has allegedly beheaded his 4-year old nephew with an axe in Ugamma village, Obosi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra...
Read more

Coronavirus: Pastor Runs As Task Force Stops Him From Conducting Naming Ceremony In Ondo

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 1
Ijapo estate in Akure, Ondo state capital was thrown into pandemonium as a pastor conducting naming ceremony in the area fled on sighting the...
Read more

COVID-19: Ooni Of Ife Shuts Down Palace

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has announced the shut down of palace activity over scare of coronavirus pandemic.Speaking in a statement through...
Read more

Ogun Police Arrest Man For Stealing 7 Cars At RCCG Camp

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The police in Ogun state have arrested a middle-aged man, Friday Ezi, for stealing seven cars of worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God's camp...
Read more
- Advertisement -