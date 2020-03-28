Metro News

Covid-19: Two Clerics Arrested In Kaduna For Holding Congregation Prayers

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Kaduna state government has announced the arrest of two clerics for conducting congregational prayers despite the state announcing a total lock down as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the state, their names have been given as Malam Aminu Umar Usman and Malam Umar Shangel.

Read AlsoCovid-19: El-Rufai Moves To Enforce Ban On Large Gatherings In Kaduna

The statement added that they will both be prosecuted accordingly.

He wrote:

KADUNA UPDATE: Two clerics have been arrested for conducting congregational prayers in violation of Kaduna State public health preventive measures. A KDSG statement said that Malam Aminu Umar Usman and Malam Umar Shangel will be prosecuted

