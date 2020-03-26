COVID-19: Two Close Contacts With Bauchi Governor Test Positive

Two close contacts of Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state.

This was made known in a situation update given by the Commissioner for Health, Dr.Aliyu Maigoro while addressing newsmen in the state capital on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 27 persons who had contact with the governor had been placed on compulsory isolation. The isolation covers a minimum of 14 days each is to determine their coronavirus status.

Governor Mohammed tested positive to coronavirus after having contact with former Vice President’s son, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar who tested positive to the disease.