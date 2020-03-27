COVID-19: US Begs Foreign Doctors, Nurses To Come For Work Visas

The U.S. Department of State announced that it is looking to hire international medical staff to handle the increasing number of coronavirus, COVID-19 cases in the country.

This comes after the country overtook China and Italy with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus as over 85,500 Americans have tested positive for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, the Bureau of Consular Affairs wrote;

“We encourage medical professionals seeking work in the U.S. on a work or exchange visitor visa (H or J), particularly those working on #COVID19 issues, to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy/ Consulate for a visa appointment.”

Read Also: South Africa Records First 2 Coronavirus Deaths

See the tweet below: