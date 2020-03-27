National News

Covid-19: We Defeated Ebola In 2014, This Too Shall Pass — Jonathan

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for calm among Nigerians following the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via a new statement on Thursday, he stated that the country defeated  Ebola in 2014 before going on to reassure that this too shall pass.

He said:

“Today, our world faces a global crisis that threatens our peace, hope and freedoms. Across the globe is the climate of fear, havoc, and consequences of a new enemy called coronavirus disease.

“Fear compatriot, this is not a time to fear or despair, it is a moment of responsibility, courage and faith. It is time to demonstrate good citizenship by yielding to relevant policies and guidelines put in place by government and its agencies to combat the challenge of COVID-19.

Read AlsoNigeria Was Among The Happiest Nation Under Jonathan’s Regime – Omokri

“As a country, ours is a history of many triumphs in times of global and national challenges. In 2014, through solidarity and unity of purpose, we combated the dreaded Ebola virus.

“More than ever before, now is the time for action, solidarity and patriotism. Let’s all brace up and work together to combat this new scourge, COVID- 19.”

