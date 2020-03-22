Metro News

COVID-19: We Would Deal With Offenders, Police Vows

By Verity Awala

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: Must You Lie? – APC Tackles Okowa’s Poor Isolation Centres

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Chapter has written off contingency plans the Delta State government says it has...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has confirmed a new case of Coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz Dies Of Coronavirus

Real Madrid has announced the demise of their former president, Lorenzo Sanz who won champions league titles for the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ghana Closes All Land Borders Amidst Reported Death Case

Ghana has closed all her land borders following the first reported case of death caused by coronavirus.The country recorded...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Ghana Records First Death Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first coronavirus death as confirmed by Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban in an interview...
Read more
Verity Awala

Ogun State Police Command says it will arrest and prosecute anybody or group that violate restrictions and bans placed on large gatherings.

The ban was imposed on churches, mosques, restaurants, cinemas, sports arenas and other such large gatherings, as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID – 19 in the country.

The Ogun Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, urged people of the state to desist from such large as perpetrators will be arrested and prosecuted.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), added that the Command’s Tactical Squad, Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders have been mandated to enforce the directive over COVID – 19

He said: “In view of the outbreak of coronavirus also known as COVID -19 which has been declared by World Health Organization as pandemic and the subsequent order by the Federal and Ogun state governments banning all form of social and religious gathering, the Ogun state police command wishes to inform the general public of its readiness to embark on full enforcement of the banning order.

Read Also: NCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

“To that effect, all the command’s tactical squads, as well as area Commanders and DPOs, have been activated to ensure the full implementation of the order and to make sure that the order is obeyed to the letter.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, therefore, appeal to members of the public to stay clear of any social or religious gathering that may attract up to 50 people as the command will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute the organizer of such event.

” In addition, the commissioner of police has ordered the immediate release of all suspects been detained for minor offences in all police detention facilities across the state as part of the preventive measure while the police medical team has been directed to take the awareness campaign to market places and detention facilities to safeguard suspects safety.

” Members of the public can reach the command through the control room number 08081770416 or 08081770419 if they noticed anywhere where the banning order is not been obeyed.”

Previous articleNCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja
Next articleCoronavirus: Lagos Health Commissioner Shares Update On Fresh Cases In Lagos
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Girl Allegedly Commits Suicide After Being Accused Of Theft

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
 Ugberikoko road in Sapele, Delta state was thrown into mourning as a young girl identified as Angel Obas reportedly ended her life because her...
Read more

Man Shares How Police Assaulted His Younger Brother (Video)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
A social media user has shared a video of his brother being beaten by police officers.According to the social media user identified as "iamnickben",...
Read more

Man Beats His Girlfriend For Being Pregnant (Video)

Metro News Amaka Odozi - 0
A video trending online shows the moment a young man manhandling a lady said to be his girlfriend after she claimed that she is...
Read more

Groom Dies On Wedding Day In Jos; Bride In Coma

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
Pandemonium broke out in Lamingo area of Jos as a groom to be, Mr Samuel Yarling died on his wedding day with his wife...
Read more
- Advertisement -