COVID-19: We Would Deal With Offenders, Police Vows

Ogun State Police Command says it will arrest and prosecute anybody or group that violate restrictions and bans placed on large gatherings.

The ban was imposed on churches, mosques, restaurants, cinemas, sports arenas and other such large gatherings, as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID – 19 in the country.

The Ogun Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, urged people of the state to desist from such large as perpetrators will be arrested and prosecuted.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), added that the Command’s Tactical Squad, Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders have been mandated to enforce the directive over COVID – 19

He said: “In view of the outbreak of coronavirus also known as COVID -19 which has been declared by World Health Organization as pandemic and the subsequent order by the Federal and Ogun state governments banning all form of social and religious gathering, the Ogun state police command wishes to inform the general public of its readiness to embark on full enforcement of the banning order.

Read Also: NCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

“To that effect, all the command’s tactical squads, as well as area Commanders and DPOs, have been activated to ensure the full implementation of the order and to make sure that the order is obeyed to the letter.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, therefore, appeal to members of the public to stay clear of any social or religious gathering that may attract up to 50 people as the command will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute the organizer of such event.

” In addition, the commissioner of police has ordered the immediate release of all suspects been detained for minor offences in all police detention facilities across the state as part of the preventive measure while the police medical team has been directed to take the awareness campaign to market places and detention facilities to safeguard suspects safety.

” Members of the public can reach the command through the control room number 08081770416 or 08081770419 if they noticed anywhere where the banning order is not been obeyed.”