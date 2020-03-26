Covid-19: Yemi Alade Writes Buhari, Senate

Popular pop singer Yemi Alade has queried what president Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian senate has for average Nigerian as the country moves to shut down over coronavirus pandemic.

According to the singer, there should be some kind of stimulus packages for Nigerians following the general call for a lockdown.

She made this known in a statement on her social media page on Thursday.

She wrote:

Mr president @MBuhari and the senate what is the economy stimulus package for the citizens of this country as you say all should stay at home.