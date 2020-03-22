COZA Should Be Closed Down If It Holds Service: Audu Maikori

Trending

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Following the news that the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is set to hold its church service despite the federal government’s directive that gathering of more than 50 people be shunned, Audu Maikori, a popular musical executive has called for the shut down of the church if it goes ahead.

Read AlsoDavido Consciously Did Promotional Video For Coza: Wale Adetona

Maikori made this known in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

He wrote:

If this thing about #coza holding a service tomorrow it’s true then the authorities must take steps to close down the service alongside other punitive measures. Even Jesus said give to “Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s”. In short, obey the law. #Covid is real.

