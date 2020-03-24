Metro News

Cross River State Senator, Rose Oko, Dies At 63

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Senator Rose Oko who represented the Cross Rivers Senatorial District is dead. She died at the age of 63.

Family sources who confirmed the news said she died last night at a UK medical facility.

Rose, until her death, was a second-term member of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly and the serving chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

Read Also: Buzzing Today: Nigerian Senator dies of heart attack

Rose was born September 27, 1956, and was a Member of the Federal House of Representatives from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), representing Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency in Nigeria’s 7th class of the National Assembly.

She was elected into office as the first female representative from her constituency in June 2011 and sat as Deputy Chairman House Committee on Education.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.

