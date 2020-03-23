Entertainment

Daddy Freeze Reacts As Atiku’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

OAP Daddy Freeze
A few hours ago, Atiku Abubakar took to social media to announce that his son has tested positive for coronavirus.

The former Vice President tweeted;

My son has tested positive to coronavirus.@NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”

Read Also: BREAKING: Atiku’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Daddy Freeze has now reacted to the news, saying Atiku did the right thing by letting everyone know, adding that he is the kind of leader the country needs.

”The kind of transparency Nigeria needs. He has done the right thing by announcing to the public and proceeding to follow government protocol. May the LORD heal him IYN amen!”

