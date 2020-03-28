Daddy Freeze Reacts As Chioma Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the reports that Davido’s girlfriend has tested positive to coronavirus.

Davido had made this known in a statement on his IG page last night.

Reacting to the news, Freeze celebrated the singer for his transparency, then went on to pray for the couple.

He wrote;

”Wow. Love your honesty and transparency David! Something our leaders should emulate. May the healing hands of Yahushua Hamashiach be upon her and YHWH ‘s blessings and mercy be upon her life at this crucial time!”