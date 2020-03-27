Daddy Freeze Reacts As Otedola Donates N1bn For Fight Against Coronavirus

Trending

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Controversial on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the news that Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has pledged a cash donation of N1 billion towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in an Instagram post on Friday, he stated that what the billionaire did is in resonance with the teachings of Christ.

Read Also: Coronavirus Can Be Sexually Transmitted, Says Health Minister

He further described him as a better Christian than many church owners.

He wrote:

This is what Christ told us to do, not create apps to collect tithes and offering during a pandemic.

May the LORD bless @femiotedola for being a better Christian than many of your GOs.

FEMI is always on the frontline when the leaders of religion take a back seat. Bless his good heart!

