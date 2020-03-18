Entertainment

Daddy Freeze Reacts To Third Coronavirus Case In Nigeria

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

 

OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to another case of coronavirus being confirmed in Nigeria.

Taking to his IG page, the OAP, stated that he thought Nigerians were immune as being said online, adding that this is a wakeup call for everyone.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Replies William Uchemba Over Comment On Youths Insulting Elders

In his words;

I thought the narrative was that Nigerians were immune.

This is a wake up call.”

This is coming hours before the Federal Government confirmed 5 new cases with two being a mother and her  6 weeks old baby who just returned to the country.

