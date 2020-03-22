Trending

Daddy Freeze Reveals Why Anyone Should Get Married

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Cuba Has Drugs To Fight Coronavirus, Falana Writes FG

Human rights activist, Femi Falana(SAN) has written a letter to the federal government stating that Cuba has drugs that...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

BREAKING: Coronavirus: Three More Cases Confirmed In Lagos

Three new cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Lagos on Sunday morning, World Health Organisation and Nigeria’s...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, Girlfriend Test Positive For Coronavirus

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend have tested positive to coronavirus.The Argentina international announced the news on Saturday....
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Ogun Govt Reveals Identity Of Female Doctor Who Suspected Index Case

The Ogun State Government has acknowledged and appreciated the young female doctor who identified the first coronavirus case in...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

AC Milan’s Paolo Maldini, Son, Test Positive For Coronavirus

AC Milan legend, Paolo Maldini, who is currently the club's technical director has tested positive for coronavirus alongside his...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the story of the man who found his wife cheating and discovered that one of two of their kids, isn’t biologically his.

The person who shared the story said his friend advised him against getting married due to the deceit he was subjected to.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shut Down Of Churches Over Coronavirus

Reacting to the story, Freeze listed the reasons anyone should get married while disagreeing with the pained man.

He wrote;

”I disagree! Marry only if you are truly in love, ready to commit and aware of the fact that marriage is NOT an achievement!

Stop allowing peer and family pressure, along with your parents’ nonsense talk that they want to see grandchildren influence your decision, Nigeria is already overpopulated as it is and having children does not guarantee a successful marriage.

Be guided! Remember, it’s only through love and readiness to commit to a cause by both parties that a good marriage can be ensured. If you are not ready for this, do the world a favor and STAY SINGLE! ~FRZ”

Previous articleCoronavirus: Adekunle Gold Reveals The Only Church Service That Should Hold
Next articleCoronavirus: Federal Allocation For March, April Should Be Shared To The Masses- Shehu Sani
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Nigerians Drag COZA For Allegedly Holding Church Service

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has been severely dragged online after he announced that his church will be...
Read more

COZA Should Be Closed Down If It Holds Service: Audu Maikori

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Following the news that the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is set to hold its church service despite the federal government's directive that gathering...
Read more

Coronavirus: Federal Allocation For March, April Should Be Shared To The Masses- Shehu Sani

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former Kano lawmaker, Shehu Sani has advocated for federal allocation for the month of March and April to be shared directly to the masses...
Read more

Man Reveals How His Friend Found Out His First Child Isn’t His

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to share the story of his friend who just got divorced.According to the man, his friend just...
Read more
- Advertisement -