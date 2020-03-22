Daddy Freeze Reveals Why Anyone Should Get Married

Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the story of the man who found his wife cheating and discovered that one of two of their kids, isn’t biologically his.

The person who shared the story said his friend advised him against getting married due to the deceit he was subjected to.

Reacting to the story, Freeze listed the reasons anyone should get married while disagreeing with the pained man.

He wrote;

”I disagree! Marry only if you are truly in love, ready to commit and aware of the fact that marriage is NOT an achievement!

–

Stop allowing peer and family pressure, along with your parents’ nonsense talk that they want to see grandchildren influence your decision, Nigeria is already overpopulated as it is and having children does not guarantee a successful marriage.

–

Be guided! Remember, it’s only through love and readiness to commit to a cause by both parties that a good marriage can be ensured. If you are not ready for this, do the world a favor and STAY SINGLE! ~FRZ”