Davido Filmed Playing With Chioma While Observing Social Distancing (Video)

A video fast trending online captures the moment singer, Davido could be seen playing with his soon-to-be wife, Chioma while observing social distancing.

In the video, the singer could be seen laying on the bed as he fondled his fiancée’s breast.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido recently got back from America and he was filmed bragging about how he arrived in 7hours because he took a straight flight.

After being away from his family for a while, the singer decided to spend some quality time with his woman in their bedroom.

