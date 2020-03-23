Entertainment

Davido Filmed Playing With Chioma While Observing Social Distancing (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

A video fast trending online captures the moment singer, Davido could be seen playing with his soon-to-be wife, Chioma while observing social distancing.

Davido and Chioma
Nigerian singer, Davido and Chioma

In the video, the singer could be seen laying on the bed as he fondled his fiancée’s breast.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido recently got back from America and he was filmed bragging about how he arrived in 7hours because he took a straight flight.

After being away from his family for a while, the singer decided to spend some quality time with his woman in their bedroom.

Read Also: ’I Will Celebrate You Till Death Do Us Part’ – Bobrisky Celebrates Tonto Dikeh On Mother’s Day

Watch the video below:

