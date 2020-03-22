Entertainment

Davido Freaks Out As Transgender Hooker Tries To Touch Him (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Cuba Has Drugs To Fight Coronavirus, Falana Writes FG

Human rights activist, Femi Falana(SAN) has written a letter to the federal government stating that Cuba has drugs that...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

BREAKING: Coronavirus: Three More Cases Confirmed In Lagos

Three new cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Lagos on Sunday morning, World Health Organisation and Nigeria’s...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, Girlfriend Test Positive For Coronavirus

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend have tested positive to coronavirus.The Argentina international announced the news on Saturday....
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Ogun Govt Reveals Identity Of Female Doctor Who Suspected Index Case

The Ogun State Government has acknowledged and appreciated the young female doctor who identified the first coronavirus case in...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

AC Milan’s Paolo Maldini, Son, Test Positive For Coronavirus

AC Milan legend, Paolo Maldini, who is currently the club's technical director has tested positive for coronavirus alongside his...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

An old video fast trending online captures the moment Nigerian singer, Davido freaked out after a transgender hooker tried to make sexual advances at him.

Davido
Davido

The singer had stepped out with his crew members to view the city they were in at that time and the came across the transgender hooker.

The singer warned the transgender to stay away from him.

However, as she moved closer to him, the singer virtually took to his heels while the transgender kept coming closer.

When it seemed like the transgender was fast catching up with him, Davido stopped in his tracks and challenged, telling him/her not to come near him.

The father of three could be heard screaming; “Don’t come near me oh!” before he turned to his friends to say “Na Man”.

Read Also: ‘Everything Is Still The Same’ – Davido Laments Over Poor Roads In Osun

Watch the video below:

Previous articleCuba Has Drugs To Fight Coronavirus, Falana Writes FG
Next articleUche Maduagwu Reacts As Tacha Picks UK Lockdown Over Nigeria
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Uche Maduagwu Reacts As Tacha Picks UK Lockdown Over Nigeria

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Tacha's decision to stay in the UK against coming back to Nigeria.Recall that it was earlier...
Read more

Coronavirus: Adekunle Gold Reveals The Only Church Service That Should Hold

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Following the directives by the federal government that religion places with more than 50 people in attendant be shut down temporarily over the coronavirus...
Read more

I Did Not Make Many Mistakes As Youth – Gloria Young

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Veteran actress Gloria Young has made it known she had a splendid youth as she barely made any mistake.The actress who is married to...
Read more

BBNaija Star, Nina Ivy Shows Off Baby Bump, Husband (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular reality star, Nina Ivy took to her social media page to debut her baby bump as she unveiled the face of her husband...
Read more
- Advertisement -