Davido Freaks Out As Transgender Hooker Tries To Touch Him (Video)

An old video fast trending online captures the moment Nigerian singer, Davido freaked out after a transgender hooker tried to make sexual advances at him.

The singer had stepped out with his crew members to view the city they were in at that time and the came across the transgender hooker.

The singer warned the transgender to stay away from him.

However, as she moved closer to him, the singer virtually took to his heels while the transgender kept coming closer.

When it seemed like the transgender was fast catching up with him, Davido stopped in his tracks and challenged, telling him/her not to come near him.

The father of three could be heard screaming; “Don’t come near me oh!” before he turned to his friends to say “Na Man”.

Watch the video below: