Entertainment

Davido Mocks Fans For Not Showing Up At His House Due To Coronavirus (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reportedly gone into self-isolation as a preventive measure against spreading Coronavirus.This is...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Fayemi Goes Self-Isolates; Takes Coronavirus Test

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said that he has gone into self-isolation after he came in contact...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Edo Assembly Speaker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tested positive for Coronavirus.This was confirmed by...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Bello Locks Down All Points Of Entry Into Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has ordered closure of all entry points (land and water) into the state...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince of Wales, Charles, has contracted the novel Coronavirus while his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tested negative.The 71-year-old...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido was surprised he couldn’t find any of his fans begging for money at his gate.

Davido
Nigerian singer, Davido

The singer took to social media to show how empty the entrance of his home is.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner mocked his fans, who usually covered his doormot, as they were nowhere to be found.

The number of cases of coronavirus keeps increasing in the country and many Lagosians have decided to stay indoors to avoid contracting the deadly disease.

Read Also: ‘Isolation Has Turned Me Into A Bricklayer’ – Davido (Video)

The singer also complained that the current situation is stopping him from making more money.

Watch the video below:

Previous articleMelaye Urges Nigerians To Be Responsible In The Nation’s Fight Against Coronavirus
Next articleGroup Of Women In Ogun State Hit The Streets To Pray Against Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Take Politicians With Coronavirus To Poor Health Centres: AY Comedian

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular comedian, Ayo Makun simply known as AY says all the politicians that have tested positive to coronavirus in Nigeria be taken to the...
Read more

Dancer, Kaffy Blasts Market Traders Using Coronavirus To Inflate Prices Of Foodstuff

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy took to social media to blast market traders for hiking the prices of their goods and blaming it on coronavirus.The...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toyin Abraham Reveals Plans To Donate Food Stuff, Sanitizers

Entertainment Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to her Instagram page to reveal plans to help in the fight against Coronavirus.The actress and mother...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nigerian Celebrities Self-Isolate After AMVCA

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Nigerian celebrities who attended the AMVCA two weeks ago have begun self-isolating following the announcement by the Lagos State government.A few celebrities who were...
Read more
- Advertisement -