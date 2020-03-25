Davido Mocks Fans For Not Showing Up At His House Due To Coronavirus (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido was surprised he couldn’t find any of his fans begging for money at his gate.

The singer took to social media to show how empty the entrance of his home is.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner mocked his fans, who usually covered his doormot, as they were nowhere to be found.

The number of cases of coronavirus keeps increasing in the country and many Lagosians have decided to stay indoors to avoid contracting the deadly disease.

Read Also: ‘Isolation Has Turned Me Into A Bricklayer’ – Davido (Video)

The singer also complained that the current situation is stopping him from making more money.

Watch the video below: