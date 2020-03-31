Davido Says His Father Donated N750M To Help Fight Coronavirus

Popular singer, Davido has confirmed that his father, Deji Adeleke has indeed donated the sum seven hundred and fifty million naira to the aid Osun state government in fighting against coronavirus.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday and the post stated that five hundred million naira will be going to the federal government while the remaining two hundred and fifty million naira will be used in buying grains (such as rice and beans) for all the people living in Osun state.

The singer, whose fiancée tested positive for the disease, captioned the post;

Trust me, together we will beat this virus! Thanks again for all the love y’all! The whole family still doing perfectly fine. You guys stay home and stay safe! ❤️ ya’ll! ❤️ you Papa! #COVID19 #AdelekeDynasty.”

See the post below: