Entertainment

Davido Says His Father Donated N750M To Help Fight Coronavirus

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sierra Leone Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus.The government made this known on Tuesday, making it...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alongside some other...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Muslim Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Lockdown By Buhari Is Legal, Says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari on the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Donate 2 Months’ Salaries For Fight Against COVID-19

The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to support the fight...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular singer, Davido has confirmed that his father, Deji Adeleke has indeed donated the sum seven hundred and fifty million naira to the aid Osun state government in fighting against coronavirus.

Davido and his father, Deji Adeleke
Davido and his father, Deji Adeleke

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday and the post stated that five hundred million naira will be going to the federal government while the remaining two hundred and fifty million naira will be used in buying grains (such as rice and beans) for all the people living in Osun state.

The singer, whose fiancée tested positive for the disease, captioned the post;

Trust me, together we will beat this virus! Thanks again for all the love y’all! The whole family still doing perfectly fine. You guys stay home and stay safe! ❤️ ya’ll! ❤️ you Papa! #COVID19 #AdelekeDynasty.”

Read Also: ASUU Begins Sensitisation On Coronavirus, Distributes Sanitizers

See the post below:

Previous articleASUU Begins Sensitisation On Coronavirus, Distributes Sanitizers
Next article68-Year-Old Nigerian Doctor Dies Of Coronavirus In UK
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Relief Package: Yemi Alade Slams Lagos Govt For Giving 3 Loaves Of Bread For A Family Of 6

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Multi-talented Afro-pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade has lambasted the Lagos state government over the content of the relief material shared to the people of...
Read more

Burna Boy Reveals Why He Is Yet To Have A Kid Unlike Other Popular Singers

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
It is almost impossible to mention an A-list artist in Nigeria who does not either has a baby or several with several baby mamas...
Read more

‘It’s Government’s Job To Make Lives Better, Not Mine’ – Burna Boy

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Afro music singer, Burna Boy, has hit had on an Internet troll who came at him following the announcement that he would be going...
Read more

Nollywood Actress, Bukky Wright Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright took to her her Instagram page to celebrate her 53rd birthday on Tuesday.The actress, who has been absent in the movie...
Read more
- Advertisement -