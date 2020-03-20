Lifestyle

Davido Visits Late Uncle Isiaka Adeleke’s Grave, Pays Homage (Video)

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Davido
Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has been spotted at the burial site of his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke also known as “Seubawon.”

The popular singer was spotted at the grave site in the company of his cousins as they all pay homage to the late politician.

While at the grave site, the singer promises to carry on with the late politician’s legacy.

Read AlsoSharon Adeleke Preaches Word Of God To Davido (Video)

This has made many to believe that he might be hinting at going into full time politics soon.

Watch the video below:

