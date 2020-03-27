EntertainmentUncategorized

Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has announced his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland has contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of them with the caption;

“Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!
Love, D ❤️“

Read Also: Coronavirus: Pastor Runs As Task Force Stops Him From Conducting Naming Ceremony In Ondo

See the post below:

The singer’s post
The singer’s post

