Days After Attending AMVCA, Nigerian Artist Goes For Coronavirus Test (Video)

Nigerian artist, Seun has voluntarily taken himself to the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, to get tested for the novel coronavirus, Covid19.

This comes after the exposed celebrity photographer urged those who attended the event on Sunday to get tested.

Sharing a video of himself at the facility, the self-acclaimed multidisciplinary artist, who attended the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) after returning from Europe wrote;

”About to get tested“

Information Nigeria recalls controversial investigate journalist, Kemi Olunloyo revealed that one of the Nigerian celebrities at the AMVCA tested positive for CoronaVirus.

Watch the video below: