D’banj Showers Encomium On His Wife On Her Birthday

Popular Nigerian artiste, D’banj has showered encomium on his beautiful wife and mother of his son, Lineo Didi Kilgrow as she turned a year older on Monday

The singer took to Instagram page to flood his timeline with photos of his wife with the caption;

Words can’t express my Appreciation to God for the day we met and what you mean to me. We’ve been thru so much in such a little time but by His Grace still Always end up at the Better , Brighter side of life and in such a time like this when the world needs Not just HOPE but ViSIBLE HOPE and a light at the End of the tunnel .

Being with you totally does that for me and make what I stand for a Reality “Visible Hope “. I celebrate you today and Say Happy Bday darling @lineo_dd from your boys . We Love you”

See the post below: