Declare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus- Femi Falana Tells Buhari

By Olayemi Oladotun

Declare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus- Femi Falana Tells Buhari

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency, as the cases of coronavirus begin to rise in Nigeria.

Recall that some days ago, the federal government placed several countries on travel ban, suspended large gatherings and ordered the closure of schools, in a bid to curb the spread.

Also Read: COVID-19: Some Lawmakers Refusing Screening At Airports – Presidency

But some of the directives, especially the ban on large gatherings, have been ignored by some political and religious leaders.

Falana, in a statement on Monday, urged Buhari to declare a state of emergency, to further establish the urgency of the matter.

