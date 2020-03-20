Entertainment

Developed Countries Spent Money On Destroying The Planet – Seun Kuti

By Temitope Alabi

Nigerian music star, Seun Kuti has shared his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic saying that developed countries invested more in the destruction of the planet than protecting humanity.

Seun went on to say he is now convinced that the world is unprepared to defend itself from a real enemy.

Read Also: Seun Kuti Blasts Lady Who Advised Kids Against Becoming Marlians (Video)

He wrote;

”All the hundreds of billions of dollars spent on DEFENCE, has actually been spent on destroying the other, not protecting humanity or the planet. It is obvious that the world is unprepared to defend itself from a real enemy!! It is clear that all you can do as DEFENCE is to blow up black and brown people and destroy the environment. #getthesax.

By the way hunger is killing thousands everyday, where is the hysteria on that!! Listen if u are African take care but also you know death is close by, no be corona kill them for Amuwo Odofin ooo!!”

