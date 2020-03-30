Dino Melaye Reacts As Buhari Locks Down FCT, Lagos, Ogun

Dino Melaye has reacted to the nationwide broadcast of the president in his address to Nigerians as it concerns the coronavirus pandemic.

Melaye kicked against the lockdown order President Buhari issued on Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state, stressing that Buhari acted outside his power.

The president, on Sunday, announced a lockdown in these states as part of efforts to stop the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Reacting to the new directive, Melaye stated that President Buhari lacks the power to call for the restriction of movement without the express approval of the National Assembly.

