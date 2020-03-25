Lifestyle

Divorce Rates Increases In New York As Couples Quarantine Together

By Temitope Alabi



Temitope Alabi

Divorce
Divorce

A new report has confirmed that divorce rates have rapidly increased in New York due to couples staying in for self-quarantine.

According to Page Six, most of these couples who have filed for divorce were involuntarily spending time together in small apartments or houses.

Another factor that is contributing to the increased divorce rates is the recent loss of jobs and plummeting stocks among the wealthy.

Read Also: Destigmatization Of Divorce Is One Of The Best Things To Happen To Women – Toni Tone

Divorce Attorney William D. Zabel via a statement stated that his clientele increased to 50 percent since the “On Pause” order in New York City.

He said: “We’ve had an increased amount of calls in the past week from people seeking representation for divorce proceedings, a 50 percent increase, and I have been hearing the same from my colleagues at other firms.”

