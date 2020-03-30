Entertainment

DJ Abass Reacts To Video Of Police Woman Holding A Fan For Regina Daniels

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

Special ReportsEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

PDP Wants Fuel Price Reduced To N90/Litre

The major political opposition party in Nigeria(PDP) has called on the federal government to reduce fuel price to at...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Why Buhari Ordered Lockdown Of FCT, Lagos, Ogun – Health Minister

Nigeria's Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has explained why President Buhari ordered a lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun.In...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Israel Evacuates 270 Citizens From Nigeria

274 Israeli citizens have been evacuated from Nigeria following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.Mr Yotam Kreiman, the Deputy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Yobe Governement Closes Borders

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has ordered the closure of the state borders in a bid to curb...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

A video on Internet shows a policewoman holding up a fan for actress Regina Daniels.

The video has since gotten many talking, including UK Based DJ, DJ Abass who feels it is just wrong.

Read Also: Funke Akindele’s Stunning Look to Jenifa’s Diary Screening in London

Sharing the video on his page, DJ Abass wrote;

”This is one of the worst images I’ve seen – when the symbol of a nation’s security apparatus is reduced to THIS.

“Is this what the Nigeria Police Force has been reduced to – domestic servants – while in UNIFORM – and this appears to be more the norm than the exception – security for hire.
Does anyone realize what this does to the collective psyche of the people – and that of the police?

“How on earth can the citizenry see the police as an effective symbol of authority and fairness?

“Shouldn’t the position and integrity of the police be sacrosanct? Will this image inspire the next generation to want to be police officers?

“Or am I the one being too sensitive? … and look at the demeanour of the police officer? I get a sense that she’s actually ashamed at this very moment!! Her face says it all. Why is mainstream media not addressing THIS?

The lady in the video is Nollywood actress Regina Daniels – Nwoko.
@nigeriapoliceforce
@muhammadubuhari
@profosinbajo

View this post on Instagram

This is one of the worst images I've seen – when the symbol of a nation's security apparatus is reduced to THIS. Is this what the Nigeria Police Force has been reduced to – domestic servants – while in UNIFORM – and this appears to be more the norm than the exception – security for hire. Does anyone realize what this does to the collective psyche of the people – and that of the police? How on earth can the citizenry see the police as an effective symbol of authority and fairness? Shouldn't the position and integrity of the police be sacrosanct? Will this image inspire the next generation to want to be police officers? Or am i the one being too sensitive? … and look at the demeanour of the police officer? I get a sense that she's actually ashamed at this very moment!! Her face says it all. Why is mainstream media not addressing THIS? The lady in the video is Nollywood actress Regina Daniels – Nwoko. @nigeriapoliceforce @muhammadubuhari @profosinbajo

A post shared by Abass Tijani (@djabass) on

Previous articleTV Host, Tobi Akingbade Recounts Her Coronavirus Experience
Next articleWofai Fada Reveals Test Result After Contact With Infected Man
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Wofai Fada Reveals Test Result After Contact With Infected Man

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Comedienne and actress Wofai Fada has taken to social media to share her result after she tested negative for coronavirus.Wofai who attended the AMVCA...
Read more

TV Host, Tobi Akingbade Recounts Her Coronavirus Experience

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
UK-based Nigerian TV Host, Tobi Akingbade has taken to Twitter to recount her horrific experience after surviving coronavirus infection.The media personality revealed she contracted...
Read more

Country Music Genius, Joe Diffie Dies Of Coronavirus

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Grammy-winning country music legend, Joe Diffie has died from complications of coronavirus at 61, according to Time.comA spokesperson revealed that he died on Sunday from complications...
Read more

‘Focus On Your Makeup And Leave Buhari Alone’ – Maduagwu Slams Tacha (Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has taken a swipe at Tacha after she made a video where she mentioned President Buhari.Recall that earlier, Mr...
Read more
- Advertisement -