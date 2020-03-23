Entertainment

DJ Cuppy Reveals Why She Hasn’t Been To A Strip Club (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian artist, DJ Cuppy has revealed why she is yet to visit any strip club.

The artist, who was on Instagram live with Nigerian UK based rapper, Darkoo shared that she hasn’t visited any strip club.

When she was asked why by Darkoo, Cuppy pointed out that ‘they would not allow her go’ as she failed to say who wouldn’t let her go.

READ ALSO – DJ Cuppy Splashes N12K On Boy Who Vows To Be Wicked When He Becomes Rich

The duo were seen talking and sharing stories when Cuppy dropped the information to her fans and followers.

Watch The Video Here:

