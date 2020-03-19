Does Coronavirus Cause People To ‘Poo’ Much? -Tonto Dikeh Asks

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has queried if the deadly coronavirus makes people poo so much.

The controversial actress is seeking the explanation because she finds tissue paper scarce in the abroad where she is currently holidaying.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Flaunts Her Bentley To Silence Those Claiming She Is Living ‘Audio’ Lifestyle

The scare of the deadly disease has forced several governments to announce a stay at home in different countries as a preventive measure against the spread of the deadly disease.

She wrote:

Why is tissue scarce in the abroad? Does the virus cause one to poooooooooo so gaddam much