Don Jazzy Mocks Politicians Over Inability To Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment

Foremost record label executive, Michael Collins Ajereh simply known and addressed as Don Jazzy has mocked the Nigerian leader of the state of the country’s health facility as the country battle to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the popular music mogul, they refused to build hospitals as at when due and would rather go abroad for medical check-up.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Don Jazzy In Dilemma As People Rush To Him For Hugs And Kisses

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added flights have been restricted and they can not travel again.

He wrote: “Build hospital build hospital una no hear. Now you can not go abroad.”