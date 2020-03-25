Trending

‘Don’t Expect Relief Materials From Churches’ – Pastor Amoateng (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigeria Confirms Fresh 2 Cases Of Coronavirus, All Cases Now 46

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of two fresh cases of coronavirus in Lagos...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 25th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Cases In...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus Supplies Donated By Jack Ma Arrive Nigeria

Medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation to fight coronavirus has arrived Lagos.The supplies were brought into the country...
Read more
Health and FoodValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now At 44

Nigeria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Bauchi state, according to the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: I Will Support Total Lockdown If Govt…- Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he would support the total lockdown...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Pastor Amoateng
Pastor Amoateng

The founder of Brian Jones Outreach Ministries, Pastor Brian Amoateng has lashed out at people expecting relief materials from the church in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic crippling activities in most countries around the world.

Reacting to a call for megachurches to provide at least free hand sanitizers for its poor members, Pastor Amoateng stated that it is not the responsibility of the church to provide relief materials.

According to the pastor, even though Christians give offerings and tithes, it is however given to God and not their Pastor.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Hilda Dokubo Calls On Pastors To Pray For Infected Patients

He added that offerings are given for blessings that are not physical.

Watch The Video Here:

Previous articleNigeria Confirms Fresh 2 Cases Of Coronavirus, All Cases Now 46
Next article‘Isolation Has Turned Me Into A Bricklayer’ – Davido (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Fani Kayode Reacts As Bauchi Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has taken to his official Twitter handle to react to the news that Bauchi state governor,...
Read more

Abba Kyari: Buhari Is A Victim Of His Own Misgovernment – Omokri

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and people democratic party chieftain, has reacted to the news that the chief of staff, Abba Kyari has...
Read more

Atiku Reacts As Abba Kyari Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has joined millions of Nigerians in reacting to the shocking news that the chief of staff to the president,...
Read more

Covid-19: No Infected Person Was Onboard Aircraft- Air Peace

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Air Peace has refuted claims that it airlifted a passenger suspected of having Coronavirus from Lagos to Kano.Earlier on Tuesday, a viral post on...
Read more
- Advertisement -