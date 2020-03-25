‘Don’t Expect Relief Materials From Churches’ – Pastor Amoateng (Video)

The founder of Brian Jones Outreach Ministries, Pastor Brian Amoateng has lashed out at people expecting relief materials from the church in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic crippling activities in most countries around the world.

Reacting to a call for megachurches to provide at least free hand sanitizers for its poor members, Pastor Amoateng stated that it is not the responsibility of the church to provide relief materials.

According to the pastor, even though Christians give offerings and tithes, it is however given to God and not their Pastor.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Hilda Dokubo Calls On Pastors To Pray For Infected Patients

He added that offerings are given for blessings that are not physical.

Watch The Video Here: