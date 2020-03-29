‘Don’t Let Staying Indoors Lead To Alcohol Addiction’ – World Health Organization

The World Health Organization has warned people to avoid turning to alcohol consumption as stress or boredom coping strategy during the home lock-down caused by the coronavirus pandemic, saying the disadvantages far outweigh the advantages.

According to Dr. Aiysha Malik, a technical officer at WHO Europe’s mental health and substance abuse department, people may turn to alcohol in times of crisis, hoping it could help them pass time and reduce their stress or boredom.

Her warning comes after major countries added alcoholic stores to the list of stores (food, beverages, drugs) allowed to stay open during the lockdown.

Speaking, Aiysha said: “It’s important that the government, alcohol producers and retailers keep reminding us that it’s best to stick to 14 units a week or less. With routines out of the window, we might well find ourselves reaching for a drink more often.”