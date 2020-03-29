LifestyleHealth and Food

‘Don’t Let Staying Indoors Lead To Alcohol Addiction’ – World Health Organization

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Osun State Announces Total Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown in Osun State, just after the state recorded its second case...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

Pastor Demands $100k As Transport Fare To Hell To Kill Coronavirus

Paseka Motsoeneng, a South African clergy known also as Pastor Mboro, has reportedly as for money so he can...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the Medical Director of the University College Hospital Ibadan,  has tested positive for the novel...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING: Buhari To Make Nationwide Broadcast 7pm

 President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday evening make a live broadcast to the country.Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Read more
Michael Isaac

The World Health Organization has warned people to avoid turning to alcohol consumption as stress or boredom coping strategy during the home lock-down caused by the coronavirus pandemic, saying the disadvantages far outweigh the advantages.

According to Dr. Aiysha Malik, a technical officer at WHO Europe’s mental health and substance abuse department, people may turn to alcohol in times of crisis, hoping it could help them pass time and reduce their stress or boredom.

Her warning comes after major countries added alcoholic stores to the list of stores (food, beverages, drugs) allowed to stay open during the lockdown.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: All 51 Italian Doctors Who Tested Positive, Dead

Speaking, Aiysha said: “It’s important that the government, alcohol producers and retailers keep reminding us that it’s best to stick to 14 units a week or less. With routines out of the window, we might well find ourselves reaching for a drink more often.”

Previous articleLagosians Bemoan Lack Of Essential Commodities At Emergency Market
Next articleCoronavirus: Lady Praises NCDC Officials For Their Swift Response (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Sanusi Reveals COVID-19 Status As El-Rufai Tests Positive

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Deposed Emir of Kano state, Sanusi Lamido has revealed his coronavirus status few days after Mallam Nasir El-Rufai announced that he has tested positive.Speaking...
Read more

COVID-19: Lady Shares Her Experience, Encourages People To Stay At Home

Health and Food Temitope Alabi - 0
A Twitter user identified as Amy has taken to the social media platform to share her coronavirus symptoms to encourage people to stay indoors...
Read more

BREAKING: Governor El-Rufai Tests Positive For Covid-19

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has tested positive for coronavirus.This was made known in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan on...
Read more

Health Minister: What We Discussed With Buhari In Aso Rock

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
The health minister, Osagie Ehanire has revealed the context of his discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the presidential Villa on...
Read more
- Advertisement -